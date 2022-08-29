Alleged Stabbing Sparks Police Chase Through Adelaide's South

A man has been hospitalised after being stabbed during an alleged carjacking in Adelaide’s south this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of a stabbing on Galloway Road at around 7:30AM this morning.

The man is believed to have entered the store at the same time as the alleged attacker before entering into an argument while inside the store.

The victim is then believed to have exited the store before a 32-year-old man followed him out and allegedly stabbed him.

The victim was transported to Flinders Medical Centre in serious condition.

He 32-year-old is then alleged to have stolen the victim’s Ford Mondeo sedan before fleeing the scene.

The car crashed into a Mazda nearby on O’Sullivan Beach Road only five minutes later.

The 32-year-old is then alleged to have run into a nearby business before threatening another man with a knife and stealing a white Toyota Corolla.

Police managed to catch up with the man, chasing him down Dyson Road before deploying road spikes and stopping the 32-year-old close to the intersection between Beach Road and Main South Road.

The 32-year-old man has been arrested and is set to face court on numerous charges including aggravated robbery and engaging in a police pursuit.

