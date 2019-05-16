Alleged Tweed Heads Bashing Leaves Man Fighting For Life

A man has been charged a brutal alleged fight at Tweed Heads West that has left another man fighting for life in hospital.

Police claim the pair were at a gathering at a property on Kennedy Drive around 6pm on Wednesday night when a scuffle broke out.

That was when the 47-year-old allegedly assaulted the 54-year-old several times.

Paramedics were called to the scene and found the alleged victim in a critical condition before transporting him to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

It was believed he remained in a critical but stable condition on Thursday night.

The younger man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station before being transferred to Tweed Heads Hospital to treat his own injuries.

Police charged him with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but a court date had yet to be set.