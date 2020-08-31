Ally From “The Lott” Gives Details On Proserpine Woman Winning $4.8M

Picture this: it’s Monday morning, you’re at work and you’ve just received a phone call with the news you’ve won division one in Set for Life. Well, that’s the reality for one Proserpine woman who will now be receiving $4.8 million during the next two decades.



The North Queensland player scored the division one prize of $20,000 a month for 20 years in Set for Life draw 1850, drawn Saturday 29 August 2020.



This morning, an official from the Lott called the winner, who was completely oblivious her life was about to change forever.



“Oh my god! Oh my god!” she laughed.



“I am shocked! I don’t know what to say.



“I am completely speechless.



“I can’t believe this has happened to me. I never in a million years thought I would win division one.



“This is incredible. It’s absolutely incredible!



“I have to come back down to earth. I am at work right now.



“I will definitely finish the day at work. I can’t let my team down. But I will celebrate later today.



“I’ve just won Set for Life! I’m not kidding, I have,” she said to her colleagues.



“My work friends can’t believe it either!”

Ally From The Lott.com.au Spoke With Jay And Dave About The Lucky Winner