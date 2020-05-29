Although Nirvana Had A Sad Ending, They Always Had Fun Making Music Together

Nirvana are in at Number 15 on Triple M's Greatest Of All Time, as voted by the listeners of Triple M.

Today we celebrate them on air - and you can tell us which is your Greatest Of All Time Nirvana song by calling 1 333 53 anytime before 3pm when we'll play them. Presented with our mates at Chemist Warehouse where you can currently get your 'Goat Soap'!

Although the loss of their frontman Kurt Cobain saw heartache spread across the world, the band's bass player Krist Novoselic told Triple M they always had fun and were laughing making music.

Catch up on the full interview from the archives:





And stay up to date with everything rock with Triple M's Rock Interviews. We have The Week In Rock for everything you need to know about the best music in the world, plus our interviews with all the artists you love.

