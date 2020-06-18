Amazon Prime Have Started Production On An AFL Docu-Series

Big news for footy fans! Amazon Prime Video have announced they have started production with the AFL for a new docu-series that follows the 2020 season. Yooou beauty!

The series will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season and will follow four players, a coach and an administrator across six teams as they navigate their way through the global COVID-19 crisis.

You can expect to see these key AFL figures in the series:

Peggy O’Neal - Richmond Football Club President

Nic Naitanui - West Coast Eagles player

Stuart Dew - Gold Coast Suns Head Coach

Stephen Coniglio - Greater Western Sydney Giants Captain

Eddie Betts - Carlton Football Club player

Rory Sloane - Adelaide Football Club Captain

The doco-series is set to launch exclusively in over 200 countries in 2021.

