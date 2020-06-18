Amazon Prime Have Started Production On An AFL Docu-Series
Following the 2020 season
Big news for footy fans! Amazon Prime Video have announced they have started production with the AFL for a new docu-series that follows the 2020 season. Yooou beauty!
The series will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season and will follow four players, a coach and an administrator across six teams as they navigate their way through the global COVID-19 crisis.
You can expect to see these key AFL figures in the series:
- Peggy O’Neal - Richmond Football Club President
- Nic Naitanui - West Coast Eagles player
- Stuart Dew - Gold Coast Suns Head Coach
- Stephen Coniglio - Greater Western Sydney Giants Captain
- Eddie Betts - Carlton Football Club player
- Rory Sloane - Adelaide Football Club Captain
The doco-series is set to launch exclusively in over 200 countries in 2021.
Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Triple M Pub Talk here:
Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.