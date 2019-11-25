Amazon Set To Realise Inner Sanctum Documentary About Australia's Ashes Campaign

Amazon are set to release a documentary about Australia's recent successful Ashes campaign.

Titled 'The Test', the docuseries follows the Australian Men's Cricket Team throughout the 2019 Ashes campaign, providing viewers a unique look inside the inner sanctum of Cricket Australia.

The Test picks up immediately after the 2018 ball tampering incident as the team regroups, reflects and rebuilds to retain the 2019 Ashes Urn on English soil for the first time in 18 years.

The docuseries will air on Amazon Prime TV in early 2020, but if this trailer is anything to go by; it will be a must-see for any cricket fan.