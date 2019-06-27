Amber Lawrence Tops ARIA Chart with New Album “SPARK”

Four-time Golden Guitar winner, Australian singer-songwriter, Amber Lawrence released her 6th studio album, ‘Spark’, on June 14th through ABC Music/UMA. The album has started on a high, debuting at #1 on the iTunes ARIA Country Chart and #13 on the All-Genre Chart.

‘Outrageous’, the first single released from ‘Spark’, gave the album its strong start by quickly ascending to #1 on The Music Network’s Country Airplay Chart. On top of Amber being only the second Australian to top this chart in 2019, it was also the singer-songwriters fifth single to reach the coveted number one spot.

“I’m so excited that people are responding so strongly to Spark and the new singles and songs. I've worked really hard travelling around Australia previewing and showcasing the album, because I really do believe in it. Now that it’s out, and Number 1, well I couldn’t be happier!” Amber says.

Recently celebrating her wedding and the birth of her son, ‘Spark’ and it’s 10 songs reflect these new milestones in Amber’s life that she shares in her own style of songwriting - deeply personal, fun and energetic singalong songs alongside some heartfelt ballads.

Every song on the album was written or co-written by Amber between Australia and Nashville, which makes it so much more intimate to listen to, as Amber lets you into her personal life with sincere and beautiful dedications to those she cares most about.

To coincide with her new music, Amber commenced her ‘YOUR TOWN – YOUR TOUR’ in May 2019 and will be continuing to perform around Australia through until November. The tour will see Amber travel throughout the country and partner with local venues, organisations, groups and charities. All tour details and dates can be found HERE.

Amber's second single from "Spark" will be "Heart" - check it out below.

