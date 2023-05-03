Ambulance Victoria Fails Again To Meet Quarterly Targets

Ambulance Victoria has failed to meet its targets yet again, despite latest numbers revealing a slight improvement in patient waiting times.

The latest quarterly health performance data for January to March 2023 revealed Ambulance Victoria failed to meet its target to repines to 85 per cent of state-wide Code 1 cases within 15 minutes.

They responded to 65.2 per cent of cases within 15 minutes, marking the 13th quarter in a row since the Covid-19 pandemic commenced the agency failed to meet its 85 per cent target.

Response times did improve however compared to the previous quarter – which reached a new low of 60.2 per cent responses made within 15 minutes.

Premier Daniel Andrews said data on improved ambulance response times were “really, really positive” but conceded more work needed to be done.

“It is a long journey to repair and rebuild,” he said.

“We are turning this around, it is a big job.”

Ambulance Victoria metropolitan regional director Ian Hunt told the Herald Sun a 7.8 per cent drop in demand and reduced levels of staff sickness had helped improve Code 1 response time compared to last quarter.

“That’s 7,825 fewer cases, which provided some welcome relief to our hard-working paramedics who had faced rising demand during the pandemic,” Mr Hunt said.

“We thank the community for helping us relieve pressure on our paramedics and the health system by saving triple-0 for emergencies.”

