Ambulance Victoria Issues Code Red As Covid Hospitalisations Hit New Record

Victoria's cases continue to spike as hospitalisations hit record high admissions.

The garden state reported 37,944 new infections on Tuesday and sadly 13 more Covid-related deaths.

There are currently 171,369 active coronavirus cases, with 861 people in hospital with Covid, while 117 of those are in ICU and 27 are on ventilators.

The rapid surge in cases and hospitalisations is exponentially increasing up from 14,020 infections and 516 Covid admissions this time last week.

Previously, Victorian hospitalisations peaked on October 18 last year, with 851 people admitted during the Delta wave.

Of today's new infections, 19,491 were detected through positive PCR tests from a total of 59,670 PCR test results received.

While 18,503 cases were reported by Victorians from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Currently, more than 93 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated, while 17 per cent have received their third dose.

The surge in hospitalisations comes as Ambulance Victoria were forced to issue its second Code Red in a week, warning the public to ambulance delays due to extreme demand.

“Ambulance Victoria is experiencing an extremely high demand for ambulances in the metropolitan region,” a statement said.

“It is likely there will be a delay in an ambulance reaching you."

“Our priority is to provide care to Victorians who require life-saving assistance.”

No doubt a contributing factor was the 500 Ambulance Victoria staff were furloughed at the time with SES and Lifesaving Victoria stepping in to support the demand.

Acting Premier Jacinta Allan said it showed the “unprecedented challenges” the state health system was facing during the pandemic.

“Code red circumstances do happen from time to time both as a consequence of the pandemic but indeed other events, either natural disasters or other events that are going on in the community at that given time,” she said.

“But there’s no doubt that our health system – our community as a whole – is facing some really challenging and, indeed, unprecedented challenges as a consequence of the Omicron virus.” - Jacinta Allan

Meantime, health authorities are urging people to only call triple-0 if it is a medical emergency, and to otherwise seek help from their GP or NURSE-ON-CALL (1300 60 60 24).

