Ambulance Wait Times Blow Out In Sydney’s West

Ambulance wait times in Sydney's west have blown out due to a massive shortage of paramedics.

The NSW Health Services Union (HSU) is calling for an extra 1500 workers with residents in Mount Druitt forced to wait up to 50 per cent longer for help than those in the east.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Sydney Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

HSU Secretary Gerard Hayes warns as the state starts to open up, the system will come under even more pressure.

"We'll also see more accidents, more injuries, more people moving around due to opening up. So, more pressure will be put in the ambulance service than previously indicated"

"This pandemic has shown clearly that the Ambulance Service have been under resourced for many years," he said.

Mr Hayes also highlighted that Sydney's west and east have vastly different wait times due to several reasons.

“Western Sydney continues to be treated as the poorer cousin of the city’s ambulance response”

“While we welcome the belated reopening of smaller Western Sydney ambulance stations they need to be properly staffed. At the moment, the government is papering over the cracks with casual and contract paramedics who need to be made permanent,” Mr Hayes said.

News Corp are reporting that the median wait times for a NSW ambulance is up to 50 per cent longer for residents in Mount Druitt, than for those in the eastern suburbs.

Meantime, Sydney's peak period during the pandemic saw Fire and Rescue NSW stepping in to drive emergency vehicles and assist crews, in a bid to relieve the overwhelming strain imposed on ambulances.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr