Ambulance Wait Times Reach “Unacceptable” High

The opposition has described the increase in ambulance wait times as “unacceptable”, following an update of the state’s health system dashboard on Wednesday.

In December 2022, the median emergency response time was up 1to 15.9 minutes – 1.3 minutes longer than the previous month.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Tasmania Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The last time Tasmanians were waiting 15 minutes for an ambulance was in July.

“Tasmanians are now waiting two minutes longer than they were one year ago for ambulances to arrive,” Shadow Minister for Health Anita Dow said.

“This is not acceptable, particularly given the ongoing issues with unfilled shifts, ramping and bed block across Tasmania.”

Ms Dow said if Labor were in power it would make all temporary paramedic permanent, helping attract and retain staff.

The Tasmanian Government HealthStats dashboard can be viewed here.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.