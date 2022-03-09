America And United Kingdom Boycott Russian Oil & Gas Imports

Global oil prices have jumped again after the United States and the United Kingdom announced a boycott on Russian oil and gas imports.

US President Joe Biden has proclaimed that Americans will deal with the fallout from another blow to Vladimir Putin's regime.

"We will not be part of subsidising Putin's war," Mr Biden said.

"United States produces far more oil domestically than all the European countries combined, in fact we're a net exporter of energy, so we can take this step when others cannot"

"But we're working closely with Europe and our partners to develop a long-term strategy to reduce their dependence on Russian energy as well," he said.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier that the UK would phase out imports of Russian oil and oil products by the end of the year.

"In another economic blow to the Putin regime following their illegal invasion of Ukraine, the UK will move away from dependence on Russian oil throughout this year"

"Working with industry, we are confident that this can be achieved over the course of the year, providing enough time for companies to adjust and ensuring consumers are protected,"i Mr Johnson said.

It follows revelations that Vladimir Putin’s war chest is being bolstered by $285m in oil revenue, made every day by European countries.

The latest analysis by the Transport & Environment (T&E) thinktank, found that Russia received $104bn from its crude, petrol, and diesel exports to Europe in 2021, while $43bn was received from gas shipments.

The study was published shortly before the US and UK moved to ban Russian oil imports, and as Shell announced plans to shut down its Russian petrol stations and oil spot purchases.

The move follows calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US and other western nations to cut off Russia's oil imports, in its battle against Moscow's invasion.

Prior to the US announcement, Shell revealed it would no longer purchase Russian oil and natural gas. The energy giant is also closing all operations in Russia.

Other global companies who have suspended their business with Russia in the past week include, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, PepsiCo Inc and Estee Lauder.

