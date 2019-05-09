AMR Shire Rolls Out Three-Bin Waste System

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has announced a new 3 bin service will come into effect on July 1st, 2019.

The 3 bin service is anticipated to assist in diverting up to 75% of rubbish in the Shire from landfill.

Here's all you need to know about the 3 bin service:

240L lime green lid, food organics and garden organics (FOGO), weekly collection: For items such as kitchen scraps, meat, lawn clippings, small branches and garden debris, as well as a variety of other organic items can be placed in the FOGO bin.

240L yellow lid bin, recycling, fortnightly collection: For recyclable material only, which includes cardboard, paper, plastic bottles and containers, glass and steel and aluminium cans.

140L red lid, general waste bin, fortnightly collection: For materials that cannot be composted or recycled and its contents will be sent to landfill. These items include, nappies, sanitary products, toothpaste tubes and brushes, CDs, plastic wrap and plastic bags.

The roll-out of the new bins will run until June 28, 2019. Residents are asked to leave their bins on the verge from 6am to 6pm on their collection day while the bins are being rolled out.