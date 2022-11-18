Put your hands up for Aus music, wear your fave Ausmusic T-Shirt & donate to support those in music doing it tough

Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is an annual day of fun and awareness to celebrate Aussie music and raise urgently-needed funds for music workers in crisis. After the last few shocking years of bushfires, pandemic, floods and now the sky high cost of living, the music industry needs your help more than ever before.

Here at Triple M, we're donning our favourite Aussie act's shirt in support of AusMusic T-Shirt Day, and so should you!

Find out more about AusMusic T-Shirt Day and donate to Support Act here

