Amy Shark Talks To Triple M's The Hot Breakfast About Navigating The Music Industry In This New World

Joining Triple M's The Hot Breakfast this morning, Australian singer songwriter Amy Shark talked about the changes she's faced in recent events.

The music industry has changed a lot in recent months and Amy revealed the plans have had to change to navigate the new industry saying; "We all have to move in different ways now".

The ARIA award winning musician is celebrating the release of her new single Everybody Rise, that she performed on Australian music TV show The Sound last weekend.

Listen to the full interview:



Catch up on all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:

Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!