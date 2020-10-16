Amy Shark To Headline The 2020 NRL Grand Final Entertainment

The NRL has announced Amy Shark will headline the 2020 NRL Grand Final entertainment.

In February, the five-time ARIA Award winner provided the entertainment at the NRL's Festival of Footy before the Eels and Panthers trial match in Bega.

"It's been a really tough year for rugby league and live entertainment so I'm really excited to be bringing the band and crew together for this exciting pre-match performance," Shark told the NRL.

"I can't wait to celebrate the finalists on the field and bring some live music to homes across Australia."

"We are always looking for opportunities to celebrate Australian talent," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

"Amy Shark is an Australian artist with a global appeal, whose live performance will provide the perfect build-up to the biggest and most exciting game of the season."

ANZ Stadium will play host to the NRL Men's and Womne's Telstra Premiership Grand Finals Sunday October 25.