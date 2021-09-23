Amyl & The Sniffers Reveal Which Musicians Influenced Their New Album

In case you missed it, Triple M's Matty O caught up with roommates and overnight sensations Amy & Declan of Amyl & The Sniffers to chat about the release of their latest album 'Comfort To Me'.

The impressive new album was recorded while the group were in lockdown and has already skyrocketed to number two in the ARIA charts.

Amy & Declan talk all things music including who they would have at their dream Australian music festival, how the band got started and how they are dealing with their new found success.

The duo reveal which musicians influenced their new music, what it was like to record an album in lockdown and what's next for Amyl & The Sniffers.

Tune into the full chat below...

