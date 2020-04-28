An 11 Degree Cold Snap Is Heading Townsville’s Way

Yesterday we noticed that the weekend forecast for our region looked particularly fresh with minimum temps ranging from 15-18 degrees.

There’s since been an update and it’s going to be a lot cooler than we were preparing for...almost single digits, in fact.

This Saturday you’ll wake to a cold snap of a 11 degree minimum in Townsville and 14 on Sunday!

The cold snap will be a chance test your hot milo making skills, and to find your flannelette sheets, if you even own any.

Other parts of North Queensland will have goosebumps too, with Charters Towers waking to 12 on Saturday and 11 on Sunday.

Great conditions to get cosy in your snuggy and finish a puzzle!

