An AFL Fan Has Designed Simpsons-Themed Guernseys For Each Club
These are epic!
Reddit: nw_thr_r_two_of_thm
An incredible Reddit user has designed a series of AFL guernseys inspired by The Simpsons, and they're the best thing we've seen all day!
User Nw_thr_r_two_of_thm wrote that he first had the idea for "the Carlton doughnut", then figured he "might as well do them all while [he was] at it".
"The brief I gave myself was an AFL Simpsons Round, which is why some teams are home jumpers and other clash... [I] tried to be as authentic as possible and imagine that the AFL were going to sign off on this."
Check them out below!
(Use the arrows to browse the designs)
