An aggressive thief has rammed a roller door with their car to break into a Mackay business. The Milton Street business was broken into Friday night with a phone, tablet, printer, scanner and sports clothes stolen. If you happened to see or hear anything Police are asking you to come forward immediately.

A new program has been launched in Mackay to coincide with Reconciliation Week. Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson and Traditional Custodian Philip Kemp launching the Stretch Reconciliation Action Plan yesterday. It outlines Council’s commitments to reconciliation by 2022 with phase two taking a strong stance on employment and training. The aim is to increase Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment from two to four per cent.

Australia's blood stocks have taken a hit from the early onslaught of cold and flu season. The Red Cross says it's led to around 1,400 donors having to cancel their appointments every day. Not only has this sparked a call for almost 6,000 new donors to roll up their sleeves, but the blood bank's Erin Lagoudakis is also asking those who have fallen sick to let them know as soon as possible. The centre on Sydney Street is ready and waiting to take your donations.

People in Mackay with mental health issues, especially Schizophrenia are being urged to reach out. Recent research by the Mental Illness Fellowship revealing two hundred and thirty thousand Aussies are living with the mental illness. CEO Tony Stevenson says a lack of services in the region are often to blame for misdiagnosis and a lack of treatment.