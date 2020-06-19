An Alcoholic Monkey Has Killed One & Injured 250 Others In A Violent Rampage

What in the hell! In a story that's only fitting for 2020, an alcoholic monkey has killed a person and injured 250 others in a violent rampage in India.

Apparently what's happened is this monkey, named Kalua, belonged to a local who would give him swigs on the regular to drink. Sure, why not.

After the 6-year-old monkey became an alcoholic and his owner died, he turned into a bloody monster and went on the hunt for more booze.

Kids are now needing plastic surgery when he lunged at their faces, biting them with his fangs.

He's now been moved to Kanpur Zoo in his own cage, where he's basically serving a life sentence so he can't go on any more alcohol-fuelled rampages and kill more people.

Zoologists found that he's not only an alcoholic, but he refuses to eat veges. How 'bout it.

That's enough internet for one day.

