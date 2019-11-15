An American Football Player Belted Another Bloke In The Head With His Helmet

Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett is in big strife in the NFL after belting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet.

The Browns won the game 21-7, and their own quarterback slammed Garrett’s conduct.

“That’s inexcusable ... I don’t care rivalry or not we can’t do that,” Baker Mayfield said.

“That’s just endangering the other team. That’s inexcusable. He knows that.”

Rudolph didn’t mince words when asked about the incident.

“I thought it was pretty cowardly and bush league,” he said.

Triple M Staff

15 November 2019

Triple M Staff

