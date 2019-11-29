An App Which Allows You To Rent Someone's Pool Has Just Launch In Time For Summer

No longer do you need to make that hour long drive to the beach or make your way to the local swimming pool on a hot summer's day.

In fact, cooling off this summer could be closer to you than you think, thanks to the latest app just launched in Australia, Swimply.

This latest invention allows you to rent someone's pool in a similar way to Airbnb.

Each pool for 'hire' also details the amenities available including bathroom facilities, BBQ area, changing rooms and Wi-Fi.

As for the price?

The average cost (anywhere in Australia) sits around the $25-$50 per hour with most pools open to any age bracket.