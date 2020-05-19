An Aussie Brewery Are Offering A Year's Supply Of Booze To The Best Ginger Dye Job

Over the past few weeks, our local Barbers and Hair Dressers have kept their doors closed to the public due to COVID-19, leaving Australians alone with their razors, scissors and hair dye to do what ever the hell they please.

Some have improved their look, while others have absolutely massacred their hair and are hoping like heck that they'll have time to fix it before restrictions are lifted, either way - it's made for some pretty entertaining stuff.

For those poor sods, not only have you been left with a terrible new do, but you've probably received nothing but laughs for your brave efforts. Thankfully, one Australian brewery understands and want to reward people for their dedication to their daring new look.

James Squire will be celebrating the launch of their new alcoholic ginger beer by offering a year's supply of their new product, to whoever dons the best ginger hair dye job.

I know this sounds easy, but don't be fooled, it's actually pretty difficult to get your hair to shine the right shade of ginge.

If you're not completely sold on the idea (because, let's be real, it's a pretty big commitment), James Squire are also sending a case of ginger beer to anyone courageous enough to make a submission.

Submissions are closing June 1st, so there's not much time left to transform your hair into the perfect carrot top, so if you're interest - I suggest you get started!

Follow the link through to the competition page to enter.

