An Aussie Company Just Turned Their Fan Favourite Hot Sauce Into A Vodka And This Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Perth based hot sauce company Bunsters has just released a new product, and it's a real doozy.

Renowned for its delicious sauces and unique product names, Bunsters has yet to disappoint, and they've once again hit the nail on the head with a hot sauce infused vodka that you definitely need in your life.

One of their best sellers is the incredible Sh*t the Bed hot sauce, described as "the only ultra hot sauce with flavour".

The sauce is loaded with scorpion chillies (the #3 hottest chilli in the world), orange juice, garlic, onions, lime, ginger and herbs. So the warning that you might sh*t the bed isn't entirely unwarranted.

Creator Renae Bunster said she was inspired to infuse the sauce into a vodka while stuck at home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"I was drinking a lot of Bloody Marys. The vodka got me thinking - how can I make these drinks even faster? The result is amazing. All the heat and flavour of Sh*t the Bed infused into vodka. It's unreal."

If you know someone whose constantly complaining that they can't find a sauce hot enough for their warrior taste buds, this one is sure to shut them up.

Head to the Bunsters website to try it out for yourself.

