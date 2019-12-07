An Aussie Mini Golf Reality TV Series Is Looking For Contestants Ahead Of 2020 Launch

Reality TV in Australia is about to crack its peak in 2020 when Mega Mini Golf hits your television screen.

The reality tv golfing show, set to be hosted by Sonia Kruger, is currently looking for contestants to appear on the program.

According to the website, "Golf lovers from around the country go head to head through an epic obstacle golf course. Each episode contestants put their golf skills to the test on a supersized miniature golf course in the USA."

Yep, that's right an all expenses paid trip to the United State of America... to play mini golf and be in the chance to win a major cash prize!

If you think you have what it takes, get your application together right now, casting closes on December 18 with filming set to take place in March 2020.

For more information visit the application website here.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.