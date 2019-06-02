An Australian Has Won Gold At The Paper Plane World Championships

An Australian has taken out the Gold medal at the Paper Plane World Championships in Austria this weekend.

Cameron Clark, 19 from Melbourne, managed to defeat 175 other competitors from 58 different countries to take out the title.

The Paper Plane World Championships consists of three different events; Distance, Airtime or Aerobatics.

Clark entered the Airtime event and was able to keep his paper plane in the air for 13.33 seconds, more than a full second longer than second place.