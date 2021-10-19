An Eels Exodus Could Firmly Shut Their Premiership Window As MG Questions RCG's Dolphins Move

A mass exodus of players at the Parramatta Eels could firmly shut the club's Premiership window, with key players all linked with moves away from the club. 

And one in particular has been questioned by Triple M's Mark Geyer, who told The Rush Hour, star forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard is on a "hiding to nothing" after declaring his interest in joining The Dolphins in 2023.

