An English Soccer Fan Was So Pumped When His Team Scored That He Legit Got His Dick Out

An overexcited bloke at an FA Cup between Newcastle United and Oxford United celebrated a goal by straight up pulling his wang out — and thankfully for us, it got caught on the live TV camera.

The cameras tried to pull out in time but were just a little too late, sending footage of the bloke’s tackle into living rooms UK-wide and then pretty much immediately viral across the world.

Making the whole broadcasting cock up funnier is that the bloke sprinted down to a part of ground that was showing advertising for Viagra before pulling the old boy out.

For his part, the bloke that scored the goal, Allan Saint-Maximin, responded on Twitter:

For the record, Newcastle won the game 3-2, with Saint-Maximin's extra time goal the winner.

Rudi Edsall

