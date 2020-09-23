An Exclusive Teddy Sheean Update on Triple M!

Guy Barnett spoke with Brian Carlton regarding the latest developments of the Teddy Sheean Victoria Cross investiture.



Mr. Barnett had some good news to share with Brian.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that the investiture will likely take place on the 1st of December.”

This particular date is very symbolic to the family, as it is the anniversary of the day that the Armidale went down in 1942.

The day Teddy went down in the ship, saving his shipmates.



The investiture is the formal procedure of when the Victoria Cross, the medal itself, is handed over to the family.

Mr. Barnett says that Garry Ivory will be front and centre on behalf of the family.



“Other family members will be there on this very special day”

The investiture will likely take place at the Governor-General's residence in Canberra.

The Governor-General will be there on behalf of the Queen, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other special dignitaries including the Chief of Navy will also attend.

The details are still yet to be finalised, but it is looking to happen on the 1st of December, so keep the date in your diary.



Catch the full interview