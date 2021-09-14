An Extra $50 Million Up For Grabs For Businesses Impacted By Border Closures

Financial support for our local businesses has been boosted with $70 million now available up for grabs.

The state and federal government boosted the $20 million business support package by an extra $50 million, giving struggling industries the opportunity to have a share in the available $70 million.

Eligible businesses can now receive up to $50,000 in support payments across two funding rounds, on top of waived fees including tax and vehicle rego.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Tasmania is feeling the pinch with our tourism and hospitality sectors doing it tough.

“Certainly the extended lockdown in NSW and in Victoria which are impacting on businesses in Tasmania the reports are, particularly in the tourism sector who would otherwise rely on customers coming from the mainland down to Tasmanian and they are no longer coming in the same numbers.”

The Treasurer has said businesses will see the first round of funding hit their accounts in October.

“We have extended it now to $50 million, and in that program, there are three separate grants, and the last grant will open in the first week of November, which will hopefully take businesses to the point where they’ll start to see their customers come back.”

It’s hoped that this boost will finance businesses until the country is ready to open back up again at the end of the year.

Applications for the grant can be made at the Tasmanian Government website visit coronavirus.tas.gov.au.

