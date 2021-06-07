An Iconic Townsville Building Has Transformed In Origin Spirit

Nick-named by it’s inhabitants as The Blue Block on Woolcock, is Townsville’s home of radio on Woolcock Street.

Located at the heart of the Woolcock Street and Hugh Street intersection is a hard-to-miss-building, especially with it’s latest upgrades.

The Blue Block broadcasts numerous radio shows, including Triple M’s Pricey for Breakfast.

It’s believed Pricey has been instructed to alter the on air reference from The Blue Block to The Maroon Block for this week only, while Townsville hosts the State vs State clash for the very first time.

The reference will be quite fitting, given the lengths the station has gone to for the historic moment.

General Manager of the newly created Maroon Block Shane Jurgens is all for the change, despite supporting the Blues at heart.

“I love it,” said Mr Jurgens upon initial inspection of the final product.

“We’re encouraging listeners to paint the town maroon, so why not lead by example?”