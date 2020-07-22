An Unreleased David Bowie Demo Is Going Up For Auction This Week

A very rare and unreleased demo by David Bowie, is set to go up for auction this week in the UK.

The track 'I Do Believe I Love' came from 1966, when Bowie signed as a writer for Orbit Music.

The lucky finder of this incredible piece of music history is a London-based seller, who was said to have discovered it among a back catalogue collection.

The musical artefact is expected to be worth upwards of $5000 and will be auctioned this Friday in Chippenham.

Wessex Auction Rooms auctioneer Martin Hughes told the BBC he's surprised the demo is only now being discovered.

"As one of only a few people in the world who have heard the recording, I am still amazed that this musical treasure has been uncovered after all of these years." - Martin Hughes

Orbit Publishing was once owned by producer Shel Talmy who worked alongside other music legends including The Kinks & The Who.

The demo itself isn't the only David Bowie product going up for auction, with a handful of other items up for grabs including a copy of Bowie's 1970 LP The Man Who Sold The World, which was signed by the man himself.

