An Update On Jai Arrow's NRL Club Future Ahead Of November 1 Open Market

Earlier this year Queensland Origin representative Jai Arrow was told by the Gold Coast Titans he could negotiate with rival clubs earlier than the November 1 Open Market date.

As such Arrow has been shopped around, in particular to a number of Sydney clubs but it seems as though any move down south has hit a roadblock.

As revealed on Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG, Arrow's decision was reportedly already made for him.

