An Update On James Tedesco's Future At The Sydney Roosters

Off-contract at the end of the 2021 season, there's been a power struggle between James Tedesco and the Roosters after 'outlandish demands' delayed a monster contract extension from the NSW Blues fullback. 

And now with teen prodigy and fullback Joesph Suaalii set to join the club, the Roosters could already be looking to the future.

Triple M's news breaker Brent Read revealed a major update on James Tedesco's club future.

Ready also provided an update on the club future of Mitchell Pearce; hear the full chat below.

17 hours ago

