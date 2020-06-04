An Update On Josh Addo-Carr's Club Future Ahead Of Move Back To Sydney In 2021
Triple M's Brent Read has provided an update on Josh Addo-Carr's club future ahead of his expected move back to Sydney in 2021.
It was first thought Addo-Carr would almost certainly land at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
However, there seems to be a major stumbling block that is derailing that move.
