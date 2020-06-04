An Update On Josh Addo-Carr's Club Future Ahead Of Move Back To Sydney In 2021

Triple M's Brent Read has provided an update on Josh Addo-Carr's club future ahead of his expected move back to Sydney in 2021. 

It was first thought Addo-Carr would almost certainly land at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

However, there seems to be a major stumbling block that is derailing that move.

Ready also provided also revealed a contract standoff between the Panthers and their club captain; hear the full chat below.

