In a South Australian exclusive, the Riddoch Art Gallery will present the award-winning exhibition Ancient Rome: The Empire that Shaped the World. Created by renowned Italian artisans Niccolai – Teknoart Snc (Firenze) and Artisans of Florence, responsible for the remarkable Da Vinci exhibition, Ancient Rome will include more than 200 exhibits including artefacts, catapults, frescoes, armour, weapons and busts painstakingly reconstructed from ancient roman records.

To celebrate the launch of the exhibition, The Riddoch and Main Corner Complex are hosting a cocktail gala event in true roman style on Friday 16 August from 6:30pm at City Hall.

“Embracing the roman tradition of feasting and entertainment, this event will also give attendees an exclusive preview of an exhibition that celebrates all the great milestones of Ancient Roman civilisation.” - Riddoch Art Gallery Director Dr Melentie Pandilovski

Featuring exclusive guided tours of the exhibition, a roman inspired menu by Metro Bakery and Café, local wines from Caroline Hills Winery and roman themed musical compositions by local quintet Cumpas, it will be a night of all things Rome.

“What better way to enjoy an exclusive opening for an exciting and ambitious exhibition than with wine, food and music. Come along and enjoy a wonderful evening,” Dr Pandilovski said.

Tickets for the VIP exclusive preview and gala cocktail event are limited and available for $65 from The Riddoch and Main Corner Complex.

“From war machines to aqueducts, this exhibition has all the highlights of an incredibly advanced culture. You’ll be amazed to discover many of the things we use today were a product of roman ingenuity,” Dr Pandilovski said.

Ancient Rome: The Empire That Shaped the World exhibition will be on display to the public from Saturday 17 August 2019 to Sunday 10 November 2019 at The Riddoch and Main Corner Complex, 1 Bay Road Mount Gambier.

for further information about the exhibition visit www.riddochartgallery.org.au/exhibition/ancient-rome-the-empire-that-shaped-the-world/