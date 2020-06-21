Andrew Dillon Explains The Next Steps For Essendon Following McKenna's Positive Test

AFL General Council Andrew Dillon joined the Sunday Rub to provide the latest updates regarding the Essendon & Conor McKenna.

Dillon stated that any player who has spent a two hour period with McKenna may be forced to isolate for 14 days.

He also made the big claim that as long as Essendon have 26 (or more) available players they will be forced to play.

This could have big ramifications for the Bombers considering McKenna trained with the core group of their defensive players.

LISTEN HERE:

Dillon also revealed that there is an investigation into McKenna to see if he breached the AFL's Covid regulations.

He also touched on the AFL dealing with the WA authorities to negotiate a Western Australia Hub.

Catch all the best stuff from Triple M Footy!