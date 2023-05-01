Andrew Dillon Named AFL’s Next CEO

It’s been over a year since Gillon McLachlan announced his retirement as AFL chief executive, and now his successor has officially been announced.

Andrew Dillon, who has been McLachlan’s right-hand-man for a number of years at AFL, was formally announced as the league’s next chief executive on Monday morning.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

McLachlan will remain CEO in a “transition period” concluding at the men’s season end, to oversee ongoing agendas including granting Tasmania the 19th team licence and the Hawthorn Football Club investigation.

Dillon will officially commence in the role on Monday, October 2.

While it means McLachlan’s departure will be delayed again, Dillon’s appointment provides clubs some certainty as frustrations increased over the global search for the next chief executive.

Dillon said it was an incredible honour to take on the role of CEO after 23 years working with the organisation in a series of key roles including as General Counsel, Head of Game Development and Head of Football Operations.



“I am honoured and truly humbled to lead the greatest game in the world into its next phase,” Dillon said.



“It is important that we continue to strengthen every part of our game, from the 18 AFL clubs, who all now have both AFL and AFLW programs, right through to the grassroots and I am looking forward to working with our AFL team, our clubs, our players and the wider industry to ensure our game expands its reach.



“Every touch point in footy should be a positive and memorable one, from attending a match, to a parent signing their child up for Auskick for the first time, a player being drafted, or a community umpire debuting on a Saturday afternoon. Our game connects with so many, and I am driven to ensure we continue to make all these moments unforgettable.”

Join Broadsheet Editorial Director Katya Wachtel as she chats with some of Melbourne's best culture reporters about the latest in food, drink, art, fashion and more. Subscribe on the LiSTNR app to be the first to hear new episodes as they drop Monday, Wednesday and Friday.