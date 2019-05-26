West Coast legend Andrew Embley believes the sky is the limit for the current crop of Eagles.

The 2006 Norm Smith Medalist told Triple M footy that Adam Simpson's men can create a dynasty with the amount of quality players on their list.

LISTEN HERE:

"They are a young group of guys that are starting to create their own destiny," Embley said.

"This group at the moment (are) on the verge of probably becoming West Coast Eagles' greatest ever football team.

"This year they've been written off by a few people, (but) they continue to find a way to win."

Embley believes the core group of players including the likes of Kennedy, Yeo, Shuey & McGovern can continue to take the current group to great heights.

