Andrew Farriss Announces Awesome Run Of Aussie Shows

Legendary Australian singer/songwriter Andrew Farriss, yes, the man of INXS fame, has announced a special run of tour dates throughout April and May.

It's all to celebrate his self-titled album, a collection of songs traversing roots, blues, Americana and country will be released internationally on March 19.

According to the press release, Andrew is pretty bloody excited to be touring again. After all, this is not only the first solo tour undertaken by a member of INXS since the band stopped working live, it is also the debut of Andrew’s more country-influenced songwriting.

“For me personally, I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to share my music, and take my style of country music on tour, and play to the people who have supported my career to now, and hopefully some new faces as well,” he says.

“Like so many others, we’ve had friends and family whose lives have been impacted by COVID-19, so to be able to take my music out and perform it live around Australia, is a really humbling experience.”

Spend an evening with one of Australia’s most successful and respected artists and experience the craftmanship and beauty of his music and the stories told within the songs. This is a rare opportunity to be taken on a journey through places, emotions, observations and the personal experience of a true legend of the Australian music industry. These shows have limited capacity due to COVID-safe protocols, so book now to avoid missing out on what will be an awesome night of music with Andrew Farriss and his friends.



APRIL 2021 TOUR DATES

Friday 9th April 2021

The Royal Hotel, QUEANBEYAN NSW

Early Show Doors at 5.30pm | Late Show Doors at 8.30pm





Saturday 10th April 2021

Heritage Hotel, BULLI NSW

Early Show Doors at 5.30pm | Late Show Doors at 9pm





Friday 16th April 2021

Lizottes, NEWCASTLE NSW

Doors at 6pm | Show Starts at 8.30pm





Saturday 17th April 2021

Manly Leagues Club, MANLY NSW

Early Show Doors at 6pm | Late Show Doors at 9pm





Saturday 23rd April 2021

Paddington RSL Club, PADDINGTON NSW

Early Show Doors at 6pm | Late Show Doors at 9pm





Saturday 24th April 2021

Brass Monkey, CRONULLA NSW

Early Show Doors at 5.30pm | Late Show Doors at 8.30pm





MAY 2021 TOUR DATES

Friday 7th May 2021

Thornbury Theatre, THORNBURY VIC

Doors at 8pm





Friday 14th May 2021

NightQuarter, SUNSHINE COAST QLD

Doors at 6pm





Saturday 15th May 2021

Fitzy’s, LOGANHOLME QLD

Doors at 8pm





Sunday 16th May 2021

Wallaby Hotel, MUDGEERABA QLD

Doors at 3pm





Friday 21st May 2021

Freo Social, FREMANTLE WA

Doors at 8pm





Saturday 22nd May 2021

The Charles Hotel, NORTH PERTH WA

Doors at 8pm





Friday 28th May 2021

The Gov, ADELAIDE SA

Doors 7.30pm





