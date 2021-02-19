Andrew Farriss Announces Awesome Run Of Aussie Shows
Live baby live!
Getty
Legendary Australian singer/songwriter Andrew Farriss, yes, the man of INXS fame, has announced a special run of tour dates throughout April and May.
It's all to celebrate his self-titled album, a collection of songs traversing roots, blues, Americana and country will be released internationally on March 19.
According to the press release, Andrew is pretty bloody excited to be touring again. After all, this is not only the first solo tour undertaken by a member of INXS since the band stopped working live, it is also the debut of Andrew’s more country-influenced songwriting.
“For me personally, I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to share my music, and take my style of country music on tour, and play to the people who have supported my career to now, and hopefully some new faces as well,” he says.
“Like so many others, we’ve had friends and family whose lives have been impacted by COVID-19, so to be able to take my music out and perform it live around Australia, is a really humbling experience.”
Spend an evening with one of Australia’s most successful and respected artists and experience the craftmanship and beauty of his music and the stories told within the songs. This is a rare opportunity to be taken on a journey through places, emotions, observations and the personal experience of a true legend of the Australian music industry. These shows have limited capacity due to COVID-safe protocols, so book now to avoid missing out on what will be an awesome night of music with Andrew Farriss and his friends.
APRIL 2021 TOUR DATES
Friday 9th April 2021
The Royal Hotel, QUEANBEYAN NSW
Early Show Doors at 5.30pm | Late Show Doors at 8.30pm
Saturday 10th April 2021
Heritage Hotel, BULLI NSW
Early Show Doors at 5.30pm | Late Show Doors at 9pm
Friday 16th April 2021
Lizottes, NEWCASTLE NSW
Doors at 6pm | Show Starts at 8.30pm
Saturday 17th April 2021
Manly Leagues Club, MANLY NSW
Early Show Doors at 6pm | Late Show Doors at 9pm
Saturday 23rd April 2021
Paddington RSL Club, PADDINGTON NSW
Early Show Doors at 6pm | Late Show Doors at 9pm
Saturday 24th April 2021
Brass Monkey, CRONULLA NSW
Early Show Doors at 5.30pm | Late Show Doors at 8.30pm
MAY 2021 TOUR DATES
Friday 7th May 2021
Thornbury Theatre, THORNBURY VIC
Doors at 8pm
Friday 14th May 2021
NightQuarter, SUNSHINE COAST QLD
Doors at 6pm
Saturday 15th May 2021
Fitzy’s, LOGANHOLME QLD
Doors at 8pm
Sunday 16th May 2021
Wallaby Hotel, MUDGEERABA QLD
Doors at 3pm
Friday 21st May 2021
Freo Social, FREMANTLE WA
Doors at 8pm
Saturday 22nd May 2021
The Charles Hotel, NORTH PERTH WA
Doors at 8pm
Friday 28th May 2021
The Gov, ADELAIDE SA
Doors 7.30pm
