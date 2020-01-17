Andrew Farriss' Second Single Released Today And Yes Sir, He's Two From Two

Australia's own Andrew Farriss (yes, the INXS legend) is forging a new path in the country scene and by golly, he's hitting them out of the park if his second single is anything to go by.

Today saw the release of his second single Good Momma Bad, and just like his first single Come Midnight, it's a cracker.

It's a brave new world for Farriss, who's known worldwide for co-writing nearly every one of INXS' biggest hits. He's clearly treading this new path and from the sounds of his first two singles, we've got something special coming when his forthcoming self-titled album comes out on May 15th.

