Andrew Gaze Hilariously Rips Wendell Sailor For His Time On Dancing With The Stars

Andrew Gaze and Triple M's own Wendell Sailor both competed in the Dancing With The Stars competition over the years.

Interestingly, both Gaze and Sailor were both paired with the same professional dancing partner, Linda De Nicola, just on different series.

Gaze joined Triple M's Dead Set Legends on Saturday morning and ripped into Dell over his abysmal performance on the show where he was eliminated first.

