Andrew Jarman's Mail On Sam Jacobs' Potential New Club

Jars and Louie on The Rush Hour believe Adelaide Crows big man Sam Jacobs has been linked to a move to Greater Western Sydney.

“GWS is where he’s been linked to,” Jars says.

“[Shane] Mumford is going to retire and they need a quality ruckman and look at that midfield that big Sauce will be rucking to in 2020.”

Despite being eligible for SANFL finals Jacobs is unlikely to play so he can make a decision on his future as he is without a contract for next season.

