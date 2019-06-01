Andrew Symonds Explains How He, Clarke And Ponting Used To Intimidate Batsmen In The Field

Andrew Symonds has explained how he, Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting used to intimidate batsmen whilst fielding on Dead Set Legends with Jay Clark, Joey Montagna and Sarah Olle.

LISTEN HERE:

“What we created was a little cone there, cone of silence,” Roy said.

“You had Ponting, Clarke and myself all on that off-side, Matthew Hayden in the gully.

“So if the ball went into that area blokes would look up and see Michael, Ricky or myself and they’d hesitate.

“If they had’ve just run they probably would’ve made it!”

Roy also talked about the Aussies lineup at the World Cup, who will contend for the trophy and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!