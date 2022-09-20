Andrews Defends Maroondah Hospital Name Change After Announcing $1bn Health Pledge

Riding off the back of the Oppositions pledge to upgrade Maroondah Hospital in Melbourne’s east, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has found himself in hot water.

The premier on Sunday announced he would spend $1bn to rebuild the Maroondah Hospital and rename it in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Considered “deeply insulting” by some Indigenous Victorians, Maroondah is the Woiwurrung words for “leaf” and “throwing”, which pays homage to the local area and its rich Indigenous history.

But Andrews on Monday, defended the move arguing that the local government area of Maroondah City, would keep its name.

“The local government area remains named appropriately. This is a new hospital, and it’s going to get a new name,” he said.

Meantime, the Premier on Tuesday vowed to expand two emergency departments in Melbourne’s north.

The $1bn pre-election pledge to expand the Austin Hospital and building a new emergency department at the Northern Hospital in Epping hopes to help ease pressure on the state’s embattled health system.

Dubbed a “big boost” for Victoria’s northern suburbs, Andrews said they “know there is pressure in the system.”

‘This means more emergency department space; more emergency department patients being treated and a stronger and better health system for millions more.” - Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews

