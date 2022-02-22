Andrews Government Reveals Koala Protection Strategy

The Victorian Government is taking preventative action to ensure the survival of koalas and their habitat in across the state.

A draft named the Victorian Koala Management Strategy was released on Tuesday, less than two weeks after the Australian marsupial was upgraded to 'endangered' in parts of the country.

The strategy will provide information on how koala life expectancy will be preserved, outlining points of action for their security, sustainability and overall health.

It's the first strategy relating to the marsupial since 2004, with several wildlife concerns becoming more significant as a result of climate change, genetic diversity and bushfires.

Victorian Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio said Victoria's koalas are an important part of the state's wildlife environment.

"Koalas are one of our most loved species, known all over the world over as a symbol of Australia’s unique wildlife. This strategy will guide how we conserve and manage Victoria’s koalas into the future," she said.

"This is an opportunity for the Victorian community to have their say and make sure our koala populations and their habitat, are healthy and resilient for future generations."

Scientists from Arthur Rylah Institute for Environmental Research estimated a state-wide model, detailing a koala population of 460,000. There is an estimated 413,00 in native wildlands, and an additional 47,000 koalas in eucalyptus plantations.

Koalas were recently listed as endangered in Queensland, the ACT and NSW.

