Andrews Lobbies For Triple-Dose Mandate As School Cases Soar

Victoria hospital numbers have plateaued, with 543 cases on Thursday, from 542 the previous day.

By the numbers, the state has 75 people in intensive care, 23 of whom are using ventilators.

Sadly, another 16 lives have been lost as a result of Covid in the past 24-hour window.

There were 9,391 new daily infections reported in Victoria as of 8pm Wednesday night, a slight drop of around 200 positive results from the previous day.

It comes as state and federal leaders continue to disagree on the final definition of 'fully-vaxxed'.

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews has continued to push for a nation-wide three-dose mandate, which would ensure any incoming travellers have received their booster requirement.

The resumption of school classes has resulted in a case-spike across the state, with both parents and teachers provided two rapid antigen test per week for home use.

Nearly 4,000 staff and students have returned a positive rapid test this week alone, sending them and any household contacts into a seven-day isolation period.

Education Minister James Merlino warned of a sudden spike earlier this week.

“We knew that the first few weeks of school would be a bit bumpy, we knew we’d get some positive cases, but it’s better to support those many hundreds of students and teachers than have one million students at home remote learning,” Merlino said at the beginning of the week.

“We’re delivering 14 million rapid antigen tests to make sure we get to cases early because that will drive down numbers overall.”

Merlino is yet to rule out a change to the testing recommendations for children and teachers

The requirement for children to take two rapid test per week will come under review after four weeks.

