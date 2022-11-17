Andrews Pledges $67 Million For Mental Health Hubs If Re-Elected

Back on the campaign trail, Dan Andrews has announced that if re-elected the Labor government will spend $67 million to deliver appointment-free mental health and well-being hubs.

The Premier on Thursday, pledged three new clinics in Leongatha, Narre Warren and Northcote, adding to the six already up-and-running hubs across the state.

The new clinics will provide free, walk-in mental health services, including treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.

"This will change lives and it will save lives," Andrews said. "It’s exactly what we need to do."

Andrews told reporters it was a "part of our positive and optimistic plan to keep people well and to continue that important work of building a brand-new mental health service system from the ground up."

"There’ll be a range of services offered in these mental health and wellbeing locals. They’ll vary from region to region. But the common platform will be there for every single Victorian.

The mental health and well-being clinics have been designed to fill the gap between basic GP care and acute mental-health care.

"This is not a cost. This is a profound investment in human rights in dignity." - Premier Dan Andrews

Andrews also said he would also pump a further $10 million towards planning for another 20 community mental health centres across the state.

