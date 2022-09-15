Andrews Vows To Provide ‘Paramedic Practitioners’ To Ease Pressures On Ailing Health System

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has pledged to establish paramedic practitioner roles in a bid to ease pressure on the state’s burdened health system.

The premier on Thursday, said if re-elected in November, Labor would establish paramedic practitioner roles within Ambulance Victoria to drive quicker response times to better meet the needs of the sick and needy.

Mr Andrews said the $20 million plan to train 25 specialist “paramedic practitioners” by 2026 was a “significant step forward”.

"This is what the workforce has asked for.... they want to take their higher level of skills., their commitment, their passion and go into new spaces and do different things," he said.

Modelled under a UK system, practitioner paramedics have additional primary care skills. They are able to attend maternity callouts, issue more medications and use advanced medical equipment.

The Premier said that studying to become a paramedic practitioner would be “absolutely free” under the government’s latest scholarship promise.

